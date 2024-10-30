News & Insights

Gratifii Limited Gains Shareholder Support for Strategic Moves

October 30, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Limited (ASX: GTI) announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during its Extraordinary General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives. This outcome reinforces Gratifii’s position as a leader in loyalty and rewards management across multiple regions. Investors might find this an encouraging sign of the company’s potential for future growth.

