Gratifii Limited Expands Through Strategic Acquisitions

Gratifii Limited, a company specializing in loyalty and rewards management, has announced major acquisitions of Club Connect and Rapport Group to boost its growth and expand its customer base. These strategic moves are expected to enhance Gratifii’s market position, bringing in over 9 million new members and adding significant new clients. With recent capital-raising efforts, the company is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the loyalty sector.

