Gratifii Limited Expands Through Strategic Acquisitions

November 24, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Limited, a company specializing in loyalty and rewards management, has announced major acquisitions of Club Connect and Rapport Group to boost its growth and expand its customer base. These strategic moves are expected to enhance Gratifii’s market position, bringing in over 9 million new members and adding significant new clients. With recent capital-raising efforts, the company is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the loyalty sector.

For further insights into AU:GTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

