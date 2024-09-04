Graphic Packaging Updates on Q3 Operations, Lowers '24 Outlook

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK has announced that it has been facing unexpected headwinds in the third quarter of 2024, which made it lower the full-year outlook.

Severe Weather Impacts GPK’s Q3 Production

Severe weather conditions in July impacted the production at two paperboard manufacturing sites.



In August, an electrical substation at a third site suffered damage. This caused further interruption and lost production. These events are likely to have an impact of $20-25 million on the third quarter’s adjusted EBITDA.



Despite these setbacks, GPK has swiftly restored normal operations.

Graphic Packaging Lowers 2024 Guidance

To reflect these events, the company has adjusted its yearly guidance . It anticipates 2024 results below the mid-point of the previously announced range. GPK previously expected adjusted EBITDA of $1,730-$1,830 million. GPK expects adjusted earnings per share below the mid-point of $2.65-$2.85.

GPK Q2 Performance

Graphic Packaging reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. This compares with earnings of 66 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



GPK’s revenues were $2.24 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Revenues moved down 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.39 billion.

GPK Stock’s Price Performance

Graphic Packaging’s shares have gained 36.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 25% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

