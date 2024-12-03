Graphex Group Plans Share Consolidation and Lot Size Change

Graphex Group Limited (HK:6128) has released an update.

Graphex Group Limited has announced plans for a share consolidation, changing every five shares into one, alongside increasing the board lot size for trading from 2,000 to 10,000 shares. This move aims to streamline trading and potentially increase the share value for investors. The proposed changes are subject to shareholder approval.

