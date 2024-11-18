Graphex Group Joins Nanshu Town for Graphite Project Expansion

Graphex Group Limited (HK:6128) has released an update.

Graphex Group Limited has announced plans to partner with the Nanshu Town Government in Shandong Province, China, to advance the second phase of a graphite deep processing project. This venture, with an estimated investment of RMB2 billion, aims to enhance production capabilities for lithium battery anode materials, potentially generating significant annual output. However, the first phase has faced delays due to insufficient power supply, which the company aims to resolve by the end of 2024.

