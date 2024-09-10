News & Insights

Granite Gets Approx. $65 Mln Contract By Utah Department Of Transportation

September 10, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Granite (GVA) said it has been awarded an approximately $65 million contract by the Utah Department of Transportation to commence Phase 2 of the SR-30 Improvement Project in Logan, Utah. Project funding will come from UDOT and Federal funds.

Jason Klaumann, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, said: "The successful completion of Phase 1 in 2023 positioned us as the low bidder for Phase 2, ensuring our structures, pipe, and earthwork crews will remain engaged through late 2024 and most of the 2025 season."

Stocks mentioned

GVA

