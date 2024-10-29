News & Insights

Grange Resources Sees Pellet Sales Surge Amid Challenges

October 29, 2024 — 03:16 am EDT

Grange Resources Limited (AU:GRR) has released an update.

Grange Resources Limited reported a significant increase in pellet sales for the quarter ending September 2024, despite facing severe weather challenges that affected mining operations. Concentrate production saw a slight decline, and average prices decreased amidglobal marketuncertainties, particularly from China. The company also focused on its underground transition phase with ongoing investments in capital projects.

