Grange Resources Sees Pellet Sales Surge Amid Challenges

Grange Resources Limited reported a significant increase in pellet sales for the quarter ending September 2024, despite facing severe weather challenges that affected mining operations. Concentrate production saw a slight decline, and average prices decreased amidglobal marketuncertainties, particularly from China. The company also focused on its underground transition phase with ongoing investments in capital projects.

