News & Insights

Stocks

Grand Gulf Energy Secures Helium Deal and Drill Permit

October 30, 2024 — 08:13 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grand Gulf Energy Limited (AU:GGE) has released an update.

Grand Gulf Energy Limited has secured a drill permit for its Red Helium Project, aiming to explore deeper gas reserves with the Jesse-3 well. The company has also finalized a helium offtake agreement with Green Natural Gas LLC, promising lucrative returns by leveraging the Lisbon Helium Processing Plant. Additionally, oil production at the Desiree Field remains stable, further strengthening Grand Gulf’s portfolio in the energy sector.

For further insights into AU:GGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.