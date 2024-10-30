Grand Gulf Energy Secures Helium Deal and Drill Permit

Grand Gulf Energy Limited (AU:GGE) has released an update.

Grand Gulf Energy Limited has secured a drill permit for its Red Helium Project, aiming to explore deeper gas reserves with the Jesse-3 well. The company has also finalized a helium offtake agreement with Green Natural Gas LLC, promising lucrative returns by leveraging the Lisbon Helium Processing Plant. Additionally, oil production at the Desiree Field remains stable, further strengthening Grand Gulf’s portfolio in the energy sector.

