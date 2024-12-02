Grand Baoxin Auto Group Announces Leadership Changes

Grand Baoxin Auto Group (HK:1293) has released an update.

Grand Baoxin Auto Group has announced the resignation of executive director Ms. Xu Xing, who is stepping down to pursue personal commitments. Replacing her as company secretary and authorized representative is Ms. Leung Kwan Wai, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of corporate secretarial experience. The company extends gratitude to Ms. Xu and a warm welcome to Ms. Leung in her new role.

