Gran Tierra Energy to Announce Q3 2024 Results

October 28, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has released an update.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set to unveil its 2024 third quarter financial and operational results on November 4, 2024. The company, which focuses on oil and natural gas exploration in Colombia and Ecuador, will also conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss these results. Investors and interested parties can register online to participate in the event.

