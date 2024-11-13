GrainCorp Strengthens Governance with New Directors and Initiatives

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

GrainCorp Limited has reiterated its commitment to strong corporate governance, aligning its practices with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles. In the fiscal year 2024, the company focused on enhancing board effectiveness, risk management, and director education, while appointing two new non-executive directors. These initiatives aim to bolster ethical behavior and stakeholder engagement, reflecting GrainCorp’s dedication to protecting shareholder interests.

