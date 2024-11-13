News & Insights

GrainCorp Limited Reports Resilient FY24 Performance

November 13, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

GrainCorp Limited reported a resilient performance for FY24, despite challengingglobal marketconditions, with an underlying EBITDA of $268 million and a net profit of $62 million. The company achieved record oilseed crush volumes and increased sales in Animal Nutrition and Agri-energy, while maintaining a strong cash position to support growth opportunities. GrainCorp’s strategic moves, including the acquisition of XF Australia and a focus on sustainable operations, underscore its commitment to long-term growth and shareholder value.

