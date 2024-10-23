Grail presents initial results from study of Galleri multi-cancer detection test

Grail (GRAL) announced early results from the REFLECTION study, which aims to understand the real-world experience of the Galleri multi-cancer early detection – MCED – 1test in routine clinical settings. The Galleri test is recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer. In this study, a diverse population of veterans from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs sites with toxic exposure but with no symptoms suggestive of cancer were included in study enrollment. Initial results showed that among study participants, the veteran cohort had a cancer signal detection rate consistent with other populations that have received the MCED test. Among the 37 participants with a Cancer Signal Detected, 12 cancer diagnoses were confirmed. More than half of the cases were identified at early stages and the most common cancer signal of origin prediction was lung cancer. Additional cancers could be diagnosed during the remainder of the one-year follow-up period.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.