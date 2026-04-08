GRAIL Partners With Epic to Broaden Galleri Test Access Across US

GRAIL, Inc. GRAL recently announced a strategic collaboration with Epic to integrate its Galleri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test into one of the most widely used electronic health record (EHR) platforms in the United States. The move is aimed at accelerating adoption of the blood-based cancer screening test and expanding its accessibility across healthcare systems nationwide.

The integration will enable approximately 450 health systems using Epic’s platform to incorporate the Galleri test into their existing clinical workflows. Physicians will be able to order the test directly at the point of care, review results within native systems and manage patient follow-ups seamlessly, reducing reliance on manual processes and administrative overhead.

Management emphasized that the initiative addresses a key operational bottleneck in scaling advanced diagnostics. By embedding Galleri within established EHR infrastructure, GRAIL aims to streamline provider workflows while improving both clinician and patient experience. The collaboration leverages Epic Aura, which facilitates interoperability and workflow integration across healthcare organizations.

Price Performance

GRAL’s shares were up 1.2% during after-hours trading on April 7, following the collaboration announcement. The company’s shares have lost 42.5% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 0.5% gain. The S&P 500 has decreased 4% in the same time frame.



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The Epic integration represents a critical step in GRAIL’s commercialization strategy, potentially enabling population-scale deployment of its MCED technology. If successfully executed, the initiative could drive meaningful adoption across health systems and reinforce the company’s long-term growth prospects in early cancer detection.

More on the News

The Galleri test is designed to detect more than 50 types of cancer through a single blood draw, often before symptoms appear. Many high-mortality cancers currently lack recommended screening protocols, creating a significant unmet need in early detection. According to GRAIL, more than 70% of cancer deaths in the United States are linked to cancers without routine screening options, underscoring the encouraging prospect of multi-cancer early detection solutions.

From a clinical utility perspective, Galleri is positioned as a complementary tool rather than a replacement for existing single-cancer screening methods, such as mammography or colonoscopy. The test is recommended for adults with elevated cancer risk, particularly those aged 50 and above, and is intended to be used alongside standard screening protocols to enhance detection rates.

The initiative is already underway, with implementation planning launched in the first quarter of 2026. GRAIL is partnering with Epic and its cloud infrastructure provider to support onboarding, streamline workflows, and deliver training across participating health systems. The company anticipates broad availability of the integrated solution by 2026-end.

Strategically, the partnership strengthens GRAIL’s positioning within the rapidly evolving oncology diagnostics market, where early detection technologies are gaining traction. The company continues to invest in next-generation sequencing, machine learning and large-scale clinical studies to enhance its platform’s accuracy and clinical applicability.

It is important to note that the Galleri test has not yet received clearance or approval from the FDA. While the test is currently available under existing regulatory frameworks for laboratory-developed tests, broader adoption and reimbursement expansion may depend on future regulatory milestones.

GRAIL has submitted the final module of its premarket approval (PMA) application in January to the FDA for Galleri. The submission is backed by data from large-scale studies, including PATHFINDER 2 and the NHS-Galleri trial, reinforcing the test’s clinical validity and performance in detecting multiple cancers at early stages.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the cancer diagnostics market was valued at $170 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% through 2034. Factors like the growing number of cancer patients across the world, the benefits of early cancer diagnosis in reducing mortality rate in the United States, high per-capita health care expenditure of countries like the United States, Germany and Japan, and heavy investment by the private firms are driving the market’s growth.

Industry stakeholders have responded positively to GRAL’s development, highlighting its potential to scale adoption of next-generation diagnostics. By embedding the Galleri test into routine clinical practice, healthcare providers can more efficiently identify eligible patients, facilitate timely testing and streamline follow-up care pathways. This could ultimately contribute to improved patient outcomes through earlier detection and intervention.

Recent News

In March, Grail announced the retirement of its CEO, Bob Ragusa, effective June 1, 2026. The company’s president, Josh Ofman, will serve as the new CEO following Bob’s retirement.

In February, GRAL announced top-line results from the NHS-Galleri trial, evaluating annual multi-cancer screening with the Galleri test in England’s National Health Service (“NHS”) over three years in 142,000 demographically representative participants aged 50 to 77. Although the primary endpoint of the study of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not met, a favorable trend was observed.

GRAIL, Inc. Price

GRAIL, Inc. price | GRAIL, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Grail carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 12 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Revenues of $45 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings decline rate of 1.9% against the industry’s 11.4% improvement. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.7%.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.28, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.2%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 49 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.33%. Revenues of $29 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.1%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 22.5% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one and met in the other, with the average surprise being 16.64%.

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