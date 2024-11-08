Graham Corporation Reports Record Q2 Revenue Growth

Graham ( (GHM) ) just unveiled an update.
Graham Corporation reported a record revenue of $53.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, marking a 19% increase fueled by robust sales across its markets. The company experienced significant margin expansion, with gross margin improving to 23.9% and net margin to 6.1%, driven by strong orders from defense, space, and refining sectors. With no debt and substantial cash reserves, Graham has raised its full-year guidance, projecting continued growth and profitability. The strategic focus on higher-margin opportunities and operational efficiencies has been pivotal in this achievement.
