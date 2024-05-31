News & Insights

Grafton Group Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group PLC has announced a total of 200,586,381 Ordinary Shares in issue as of May 31, 2024, with each share entitled to one vote, excluding 500,000 shares held in treasury. This results in a total of 200,086,381 voting rights available to shareholders. Shareholders may use this total to determine if they need to disclose any changes in their shareholding as per regulatory requirements.

