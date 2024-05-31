Grafton Group Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group PLC has announced a total of 200,586,381 Ordinary Shares in issue as of May 31, 2024, with each share entitled to one vote, excluding 500,000 shares held in treasury. This results in a total of 200,086,381 voting rights available to shareholders. Shareholders may use this total to determine if they need to disclose any changes in their shareholding as per regulatory requirements.

For further insights into GB:GFTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.