Grafton CFO Sells Significant Stock Units

November 04, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group’s Chief Financial Officer, David Arnold, has sold 30,000 units of Grafton stock at a price of £10.17634 per unit on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights active involvement of the company’s top management in trading activities. Investors may find this sale noteworthy as it reflects insider actions within the company.

