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GrafTech Posts Narrower Loss In Q2

July 24, 2026 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GrafTech International (EAF), on friday, reported a net loss for the second quarter of $40 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to a net loss of $87 million, or $3.35 per share, last year. Net loss for the second quarter of prior year included a $43 million non-cash income tax expense related to the establishment of a full valuation allowance against the company's United States and Switzerland deferred tax assets. Adjusted EBITDA was $2 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3 million for the second quarter of 2025, with the year-over-year change primarily reflecting the decline in the weighted-average realized price, partially offset by lower cash cost of goods sold per MT.

Net sales for the second quarter were $127 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $132 million for the second quarter of 2025, as higher sales volume was more than offset by lower weighted-average realized pricing. Sales volume was 30.8 thousand MT, an increase of 8% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Production volume was 33.4 thousand MT for the second quarter of 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, the company had total liquidity of $253 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $145 million and $108 million of availability under revolving credit facility.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, GrafTech shares are up 4.08 percent to $7.40.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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