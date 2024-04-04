Graco (GGG) Unveils TruMix XT Variable-Ratio Mixing System

Graco Inc. GGG recently unveiled the TruMix X variable-ratio mixing system. This product is designed to provide quick and premium quality results for painting contractors.



This tool helps in freeing up labor from the mix station and eradicates mixing errors. It can also mix two-component floor coatings on demand (a maximum of 120 gallons per hour) and supports mixing ratios ranging from 1:1 to 6:1. With the TruMix XT solution, contractors will be able to lower wasted material and increase material working time. Some of its advanced features include SmartSync Ratio Control, Xtreme Torque precision brushless motors and the CrossLink Multi-Stage Mixing Hose. TruMix XT’s high-capacity battery allows the users to utilize it as a stationary mix station.



Graco has been successfully launching other innovative fluid-handling products for a while, which have now become key catalysts for growth. Some notable products introduced by GGG in 2023 include the hot melt adhesive dispense system, the InvisiPac HM10 electric-powered airless gun and Ultra QuickShotearlier. Also, in 2022, the company unveiled the ES 500 Stencil rig, LineLazer ES 500 electric battery-powered airless striper, Contractor King air-powered protective coatings sprayer and the Silver Plus HP spray guns.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Graco currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Weakness in the Contractor segment due to reduced demand in the home center channel and slower economic activity in worldwide construction markets raise concerns for the company. Also, softness in the powder coating business and lower demand in the commercial business are other concerns for Graco.



However, the company’s Industrial segment has been benefiting from end-market strength in the Americas region. Also, growth in powder finishing product lines bodes well for the segment. The Process segment has been gaining from the solid momentum in all businesses and regions.



In the past year, the stock rose 32.4% compared with the industry’s 31.9% growth.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Belden Inc. BDC presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



BDC’s earnings estimates have remained steady for 2024 in the past 60 days. Shares of Belden have risen 11.3% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOS’ 2023 earnings increased 0.5% in the past 60 days. Shares of A. O. Smith have rallied 37.2% in the past year.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 1.7% in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 46.9% in the past year.

