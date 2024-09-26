News & Insights

Markets
GGG

Graco To Acquire Corob For Up To EUR 260 Mln

September 26, 2024 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Graco Inc. (GGG) announced that it agreed to acquire Corob S.p.A. for 230 million euros, subject to customary adjustments, with up to 30 million euros in additional contingent consideration.

The transaction is expected to close in Graco's fiscal fourth quarter following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Corob had revenue of 110 million euros in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GGG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.