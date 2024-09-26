Graco To Acquire Corob For Up To EUR 260 Mln

(RTTNews) - Graco Inc. (GGG) announced that it agreed to acquire Corob S.p.A. for 230 million euros, subject to customary adjustments, with up to 30 million euros in additional contingent consideration.

The transaction is expected to close in Graco's fiscal fourth quarter following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Corob had revenue of 110 million euros in 2023.

