Grace Therapeutics Reports Steady Progress and Financials

Grace Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Acasti Pharma, is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug delivery technologies for rare and orphan diseases, primarily within the pharmaceutical sector.

In its latest earnings report for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, Grace Therapeutics announced significant advancements in its clinical and corporate objectives, including the completion of patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 STRIVE-ON safety trial for its lead asset, GTx-104, and the rebranding of the company. The company also highlighted its strategic goal of submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in the first half of 2025.

Financially, Grace Therapeutics reported a net loss of $3.4 million for the quarter, slightly up from the previous year’s loss of $3.3 million. This increase was primarily driven by a significant rise in research and development expenses linked to the STRIVE-ON trial. Despite the financial loss, the company maintains a solid cash position with $15.1 million in cash and equivalents, expected to sustain operations until the second quarter of 2026.

Strategically, the company has completed its redomicile to Delaware and rebranded, aiming to leverage its rich scientific legacy and enhance its marketability to potential partners and investors. Grace Therapeutics is poised to host a virtual event highlighting GTx-104’s potential benefits in treating aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Looking forward, Grace Therapeutics remains on track with its regulatory and clinical milestones, anticipating data readouts in early 2025 and focusing on the promising prospects of its lead drug candidate, GTx-104, in addressing significant unmet medical needs in rare neurological conditions.

