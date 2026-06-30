Grab These 3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Significant Returns

Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation through capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investments. A mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Glenmede Total Market Plus Equity Portfolio GTTMX, Vanguard Strategic Equity Investor VSEQX and Arena Strategic Income ACSIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Glenmede Total Market Plus Equity Portfolio primarily invests in long and short positions in U.S.-linked equity securities, including common stocks, focusing on companies across a broad range of market capitalizations within the Russell 3000 Index. The fund has returned 18.9% over the past three years.

As of January 2026, GTTMX held 90 issues, with 4% of its assets invested in Lam Research.

Vanguard Strategic Equity Investor invests most of its net assets in small and mid-cap domestic equity securities based on their relative return potential. VSEQX advisors do this by applying a quantitative process to evaluate all of the securities in the MSCI U.S. Small + Mid Cap 2200 Index while maintaining a risk profile similar to that of the index. The fund has returned nearly 23% over the past three years.

VSEQX has an expense ratio of 0.17%.

Arena Strategic Income usually invests the vast majority of its net assets in income-producing investments and leveraged loans, including debt securities, equities, government obligations and high-yield debt securities, commonly known as junk bonds. The fund has returned 8.1% over the past three years.

Jeremy Sagi has been one of the fund managers of ACSIX since December 2022.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of mid-cap blend mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VSEQX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GTTMX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ACSIX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.