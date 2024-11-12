News & Insights

Grab Shows Strong Revenue Growth and Profitability in Q3 2024

November 12, 2024 — 10:48 am EST

Grab (GRAB) has released an update.

Grab’s third-quarter 2024 financial results reveal a robust 17% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $716 million, fueled by increases across all segments. The company achieved a profit of $15 million, a significant turnaround from last year’s loss, and reported an all-time high Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million. Additionally, Grab’s cash liquidity rose to $6.1 billion, bolstered by customer deposits in its banking business and share repurchase activities.

