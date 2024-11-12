News & Insights

Grab Reports Strong Third Quarter Results in 2024

November 12, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

Grab (GRAB) has released an update.

Grab Holdings Limited reported a robust third quarter in 2024, with a 17% year-over-year revenue increase to $716 million, driven by significant growth in its On-Demand segment. The company achieved a positive profit of $15 million and a record high Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million, showcasing enhanced operational efficiencies and an increase in Monthly Transacting Users to 42 million. Grab’s financial resilience is further highlighted by improved cash flows and a strong liquidity position, signaling confidence in its ongoing expansion in Southeast Asia.

