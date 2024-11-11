Grab Holdings reports Q3 EPS 1c vs. (2c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $716M, consensus $645.64M. “Q3 2024 was a strong quarter for us as investments we made across the business drove an acceleration of our On-Demand GMV growth. We are serving more users than ever before, with 42 million Monthly Transacting Users on our platform,” said CEO Anthony Tan. “We remain bullish on the long-term growth outlook of Southeast Asia, and are firing on all cylinders to capture the strong user demand trends, improve income opportunities for our ecosystem partners, and drive tech-led innovations to enhance the efficiency of our marketplace.” “We delivered our eleventh consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA improvement, our second positive Profit for the quarter, and the highest quarterly Adjusted Free Cash Flow to date for the business,” said CFO Peter Oey. “With the strong momentum we are seeing across the business heading into the end of the year, we expect to deliver sequential On-Demand GMV growth in Q4 and are raising our full year 2024 Group Revenue and Group Adjusted EBITDA outlook.”

