Grab Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GRAB

In trading on Friday, shares of Grab Holdings Ltd (Symbol: GRAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.50, changing hands as low as $4.48 per share. Grab Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRAB's low point in its 52 week range is $2.98 per share, with $5.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.49.

