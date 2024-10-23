News & Insights

Stocks

GR Silver Mining Announces Leadership Change

October 23, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GR Silver Mining (TSE:GRSL) has released an update.

GR Silver Mining has announced a change in leadership with the retirement of long-serving CFO Blaine Bailey, who will remain as Corporate Secretary, and the appointment of Robert Payment as the new CFO. Payment brings extensive experience in financial reporting and international business relations, which is expected to support the company’s exploration activities in Mexico. The company also granted stock options as part of its equity incentive plan, reflecting its commitment to strategic growth.

For further insights into TSE:GRSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRSLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.