GPT Group Modernizes Shopping Fund Constitution

GPT Group (AU:GPT) has released an update.
The GPT Group has successfully modernized the Constitution of its GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund, introducing a new structured redemption process for sustainable liquidity. This change, alongside a reduction in management fees, aims to enhance the fund’s appeal and performance. However, similar proposals for the GPT Wholesale Office Fund did not pass.
