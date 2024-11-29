News & Insights

Stocks

GPT Group Modernizes Shopping Fund Constitution

November 29, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GPT Group (AU:GPT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The GPT Group has successfully modernized the Constitution of its GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund, introducing a new structured redemption process for sustainable liquidity. This change, alongside a reduction in management fees, aims to enhance the fund’s appeal and performance. However, similar proposals for the GPT Wholesale Office Fund did not pass.

For further insights into AU:GPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPTGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.