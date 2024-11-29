GPT Group Modernizes Shopping Fund Constitution

GPT Group (AU:GPT) has released an update.

The GPT Group has successfully modernized the Constitution of its GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund, introducing a new structured redemption process for sustainable liquidity. This change, alongside a reduction in management fees, aims to enhance the fund’s appeal and performance. However, similar proposals for the GPT Wholesale Office Fund did not pass.

