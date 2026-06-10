GPN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/12/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/26, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/26/26. As a percentage of GPN's recent stock price of $63.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GPN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPN's low point in its 52 week range is $62.24 per share, with $90.635 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.92.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GPN makes up 4.29% of the iShares FinTech Active ETF (Symbol: BPAY) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding GPN).

In Wednesday trading, Global Payments Inc shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

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Further GPN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.