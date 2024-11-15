News & Insights

GPI SpA Declares Dividend and Updates Governance

GPI SpA (IT:GPI) has released an update.

GPI SpA has announced a dividend distribution of €0.35 per share following its recent Shareholders’ Meeting, which also approved amendments to its Articles of Association and the remuneration policy. These decisions align with GPI’s strategic goals to enhance corporate governance and support sustainable healthcare systems through digital transformation. The company continues to expand internationally, with a reported €433 million in revenues and a presence in 70 countries.

