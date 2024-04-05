The Total Economic Impact™ of Nasdaq’s Compliance Questionnaires: Transforming Compliance, Reducing Risk, and Delivering 208% ROI

Is your process for distributing and completing compliance questionnaires, such as D&O and conflict of interest questionnaires, still stuck in the past—burdened by manual workflows, paper forms, and endless email follow-ups? Learn how organizations are modernizing questionnaire workflows, reducing risk, and realizing cost savings with Nasdaq’s compliance questionnaires over three years, as revealed in the 2025 commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study.
Why Compliance Modernization Matters
Meeting regulatory requirements isn’t just about avoiding fines—it’s about protecting your reputation, building trust, realizing time and resource efficiencies, and supporting your organization’s financial health. Yet, many organizations still rely on outdated, manual processes that are slow, error-prone, and risky. The Nasdaq Questionnaires platform is a digital, data-driven solution that streamlines compliance questionnaire workflows for corporate secretaries, general counsel, directors, and executive officers.
Key Findings from the TEI Study
Forrester Consulting interviewed decision-makers who use Nasdaq’s compliance questionnaires and built a composite model representing the aggregated experience of those decision-makers to quantify the impact over three years. The results are compelling:
Positive ROI and Less than 6-month Payback Period
- 208% Return on Investment (ROI) over 3 years
- $166,000 Net Present Value (NPV)
- Less than 6 months payback period
Quantified Business Benefits
- 50% Workflow Efficiency Gains: By year three, the composite organization’s governance team saved half its time on distributing, collecting, and analyzing compliance questionnaires.
- 50% Lower Risk of Incurring Regulatory Compliance Fines: Automated workflows and required fields reduced the composite organization’s incomplete or inaccurate responses, cutting its risk of SEC penalties and regulatory infractions in half.
- 40% Reduced Exposure to Data Breach Costs: Transitioning from paper and email to the Nasdaq Questionnaires platform reduced the composite organization’s risk of exposing sensitive executive and company information.
Real-World Results
The composite organization reported that Nasdaq’s compliance questionnaires supported:
- Streamlined, automated, and repeatable compliance workflows
- Significant reduction in administrative burden for both questionnaire administrators and respondents
- Improved data privacy and information security posture
- More predictable legal costs and reduced reliance on outside counsel
Who Should Download the TEI Study?
- Compliance and governance professionals seeking to modernize and automate workflows
- Legal and risk leaders focused on reducing exposure and improving auditability
- Executives and board members who want to ensure regulatory compliance and data security
- Organizations preparing for IPOs, audits, or regulatory scrutiny
Ready to Modernize Your Compliance Workflows?
The Forrester Consulting TEI of Nasdaq’s Compliance Questionnaires study outlines actionable insights, detailed financial analysis, and real-world customer interviews. If you’re considering a compliance solution—or want to make the business case for upgrading your existing processes—this resource is for you.