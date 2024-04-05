The Total Economic Impact™ of Nasdaq’s Compliance Questionnaires: Transforming Compliance, Reducing Risk, and Delivering 208% ROI

Is your process for distributing and completing compliance questionnaires, such as D&O and conflict of interest questionnaires, still stuck in the past—burdened by manual workflows, paper forms, and endless email follow-ups? Learn how organizations are modernizing questionnaire workflows, reducing risk, and realizing cost savings with Nasdaq’s compliance questionnaires over three years, as revealed in the 2025 commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study.

Why Compliance Modernization Matters

Meeting regulatory requirements isn’t just about avoiding fines—it’s about protecting your reputation, building trust, realizing time and resource efficiencies, and supporting your organization’s financial health. Yet, many organizations still rely on outdated, manual processes that are slow, error-prone, and risky. The Nasdaq Questionnaires platform is a digital, data-driven solution that streamlines compliance questionnaire workflows for corporate secretaries, general counsel, directors, and executive officers.

Key Findings from the TEI Study

Forrester Consulting interviewed decision-makers who use Nasdaq’s compliance questionnaires and built a composite model representing the aggregated experience of those decision-makers to quantify the impact over three years. The results are compelling:

Positive ROI and Less than 6-month Payback Period

208% Return on Investment (ROI) over 3 years

$166,000 Net Present Value (NPV)

Less than 6 months payback period

Quantified Business Benefits

50% Workflow Efficiency Gains: By year three, the composite organization’s governance team saved half its time on distributing, collecting, and analyzing compliance questionnaires.

By year three, the composite organization’s governance team saved half its time on distributing, collecting, and analyzing compliance questionnaires. 50% Lower Risk of Incurring Regulatory Compliance Fines: Automated workflows and required fields reduced the composite organization’s incomplete or inaccurate responses, cutting its risk of SEC penalties and regulatory infractions in half.

Automated workflows and required fields reduced the composite organization’s incomplete or inaccurate responses, cutting its risk of SEC penalties and regulatory infractions in half. 40% Reduced Exposure to Data Breach Costs: Transitioning from paper and email to the Nasdaq Questionnaires platform reduced the composite organization’s risk of exposing sensitive executive and company information.

Real-World Results

The composite organization reported that Nasdaq’s compliance questionnaires supported:

Streamlined, automated, and repeatable compliance workflows

Significant reduction in administrative burden for both questionnaire administrators and respondents

Improved data privacy and information security posture

More predictable legal costs and reduced reliance on outside counsel

Click here to download this infographic.

