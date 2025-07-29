Got Gold? 5 Hot Gold Mining Stocks

This is the biggest week of earnings season with 4 Magnificent 7 stocks reporting as well as 150 S&P 500 companies. We’ll get earnings from every sector and industry, including one that is being ignored: gold.

Gold has been red-hot in 2025, hitting new all-time highs, even inflation adjusted, of $3500 an ounce. It has held above $3000 an ounce for the last several months.

The Golden Age of Gold Miners

With gold that high, that means gold miners are living in the best of times. It’s a new golden age. As long as they execute, and get the gold out of the ground, earnings and free cash flows should be the best in decades. Or maybe ever.

Already, Newmont, one of the industry giants, has reported record second quarter results. As free cash flow soared, it increased its share buyback program to $3 billion.

This week, these 5 gold miners will report earnings. Will all 5 see record quarters?

5 Hot Gold Mining Stocks

1. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ( AEM )

Agnico Eagle Mines is an earnings all-star. It has only missed twice in the last 5 years, with the last earnings miss in 2022. That’s impressive.

This Canadian miner is one of the largest gold miners. Shares of Agnico Eagle are up 61.5% year-to-date and are at new all-time highs. Earnings are expected to rise 57.7% this year. Agnico Eagle trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 19.

Agnico Eagle is a Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Will Agnico Eagle Mines beat again this week?

2. Kinross Gold Corp. ( KGC )

Kinross Gold is a large cap Canadian gold miner. It has only missed on earnings 1 time since 2023. Kinross Gold beat last quarter.

Shares of Kinross Gold are up 75% year-to-date and are now at all-time highs. But earnings are soaring too. Earnings are expected to rise 94.1% this year. Kinross Gold is trading with a forward P/E of just 12.

Kinross Gold is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock. That is the top Zacks Rank.

Is there still a buying opportunity in Kinross Gold?

3. Alamos Gold Inc. ( AGI )

Alamos Gold is a Canadian gold miner with a market cap of $10 billion. It missed on earnings last quarter and has missed 2 out of the last 4 quarters.

Alamos Gold shares are up 42.5% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to jump 66.2% this year. Alamos Gold has a forward P/E of 19.1.

Will Alamos Gold get back on track on earnings beats this quarter?

4. Eldorado Gold Corp. ( EGO )

Eldorado Gold is a smaller Canadian gold miner with mines in Quebec, Greece and Turkiye. It has a market cap of $4.2 billion. It missed on earnings last quarter but had beat 9 quarters prior to that miss.

Shares of Eldorado Gold are up 43% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to rise 12.1% this year. It’s still cheap. Eldorado Gold trades with a forward P/E of 11.8.

Should you buy a small gold miner like Eldorado Gold right now?

5. AngloGold Ashanti plc ( AU )

AngloGold Ashanti is a Colorado-based large cap gold miner with a market cap of $20.7 billion. Zacks didn’t have an estimate last quarter, but it missed on earnings the prior two quarters.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti are up 116.7% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to rise 126% in 2025. AngloGold Ashanti is cheap, with a forward P/E of 10.

Will AngloGold Ashanti beat this quarter?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AU in Zacks Value Investor and in her personal portfolio.]

