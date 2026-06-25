Got $5,000? 2 Stocks to Own for Physical AI

Key Points

Physical AI needs vision and data capture infrastructure long before robots become mainstream.

Cognex teaches machines to see, while Zebra helps operations act intelligently.

Both companies profit from real-world AI adoption, not future technological promises.

10 stocks we like better than Cognex ›

It seems like everyone has an opinion on which artificial intelligence (AI) company will win the next decade. Most of those opinions center on the classic, sexy names: the chip designers, the cloud platforms, the robot builders grabbing headlines.

I understand the appeal. But when I think about where I'd put $5,000 right now in physical AI, I keep coming back to two companies that barely register in those conversations. They do the quiet, unglamorous work that makes every physical AI system function -- and they've been doing it for years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

I'd split the $5,000 roughly in half: $2,500 into Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) and $2,500 into Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA).

1. Cognex

Cognex makes machine vision systems -- the cameras, software, and AI processing that let factory robots actually "see" what they're doing. Pick up almost any product manufactured at scale, from a smartphone screen to a car door panel to a pill bottle, and there's a reasonable chance a Cognex system inspected it.

What's new at Cognex is worth noting. In April 2026, the company launched the In-Sight Vision Controller powered by Nvidia -- an edge AI system that runs compute-intensive inspection tasks directly on the camera unit, without needing an external PC. A month later, Cognex launched the In-Sight 3900 powered by Qualcomm, which brings the same AI inference capability to embedded applications where power and size constraints ruled out heavier hardware.

Then, in May 2026, Cognex made its OneVision platform -- a cloud-to-edge AI development environment -- generally available to manufacturers. More than 100 customers had already been using it in beta, building AI-powered inspection applications that can run on the factory floor without a team of data scientists standing behind them.

This week, Cognex CEO Matt Moschner gave the keynote speech at the Automate 2026 conference alongside robotics industry leaders. Automate is where factories decide what to buy next, and Cognex is at the front of the room.

I don't bring up these developments just to echo the company's good news. I think they underscore a bigger reality: Every physical AI system needs to see the world around it. Whether it's a warehouse robot, a surgical assistant, or a self-driving vehicle, machine vision isn't optional. Cognex remains one of the dominant players providing that capability.

2. Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies doesn't make robots. It makes the data-capture infrastructure that tells robots, workers, and managers what is happening in real time. This includes bar code scanners, RFID readers, mobile computers, wearable devices, and now -- through its 2025 acquisition of Photoneo -- 3D vision systems for robotic guidance in warehouses and logistics centers.

At Automate 2026 this week, Zebra is showcasing what it calls Frontline AI Blueprints: pre-built AI frameworks that manufacturers and retailers can deploy directly into their operations to automate manual tasks. These aren't demos. They're production-ready systems being deployed at scale in the kind of distribution centers that ship millions of packages a day.

At NRF 2026 in January, Zebra showed how retailers are using its AI-connected hardware to manage inventory with real-time accuracy. The hardware is reducing the phantom inventory problem that costs retailers billions annually in misallocated stock. The Photoneo acquisition from last year added 3D sensing capabilities that let robotic arms pick and sort items that aren't perfectly aligned on a conveyor -- one of the hardest physical challenges in warehouse automation.

Zebra's installed base spans more than 10,000 customers across 100 countries (per 2024 data). That installed base is an annuity. Every device sold is a recurring relationship involving software, services, and upgrades. When physical AI expands, it expands through infrastructure where companies like Zebra already own the relationship.

The $5,000 split isn't meant to be precise. What it is meant to do is get you positioned in two different layers of the same inevitable shift: one company teaching machines to see, one company teaching operations to think. Both are doing it today, with real revenue, in a conversation the market is still mostly having about tomorrow.

Also, please note that Cognex is up over 75% this year to date, while Zebra seems range-bound. When you invest in these tickers, dollar-cost-average within your means.

Should you buy stock in Cognex right now?

Before you buy stock in Cognex, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cognex wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $392,713!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,227,782!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 897% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 25, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cognex, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Zebra Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.