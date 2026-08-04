Got $100? This Is the Best Crypto ETF to Buy Right Now

Key Points

IBIT is the world’s largest Bitcoin spot price ETF.

Its scale, liquidity, and low fee all make it a worthwhile long-term investment.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust ›

The cryptocurrency market warmed up last year as the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rates, the Trump Administration adopted crypto-friendly policies, and institutional investors increased their exposure to cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But this year, the crypto market cooled off as geopolitical conflicts, inflation, fears of interest rate hikes, and stalled crypto legislation drove investors toward more conservative investments.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, hit its all-time high of more than $126,000 last October. Today, it trades at about $64,000. That was a painful pullback, but it could still represent a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

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If you want exposure to Bitcoin without dealing with crypto wallets, you should check out the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT). Let's see why this ETF is superior to many other Bitcoin ETFs, and how it might turn $100 into a lot more money in the future.

Why is IBIT a reliable Bitcoin ETF?

IBIT is managed by BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), the world's largest investment company. It's also the world's largest spot price ETF with $47 billion in assets under management. That scale and liquidity give it the tightest bid-ask spreads, making it the easiest Bitcoin ETF to trade.

BlackRock integrates IBIT directly into its institutional portfolios and wealth management platforms, making it an easy way for institutional investors to increase their exposure to Bitcoin. As a spot price ETF, IBIT directly owns Bitcoin, which is held by Coinbase, rather than trading volatile Bitcoin futures, which don't consistently track its market price.

Lastly, it's a cost-efficient way to invest in the world's top cryptocurrency. IBIT's expense ratio of 0.25% is comparable to other spot Bitcoin ETFs, and it's significantly cheaper than legacy trusts like Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust, which charges an annual fee of 1.50%.

Why should investors still believe in Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is still mined with the energy-intensive proof of work (PoW) consensus mechanism, and its mining rewards are halved every four years. The next halving will occur in 2028, making it even more difficult to mine profitably without powerful computer chips, and more than 20 million of its maximum supply of 21 million tokens have already been mined. That scarcity makes it more comparable to gold than many other smaller cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin is a long-term bet against fiat currencies. As expansionary monetary policies gradually devalue those currencies, more investors could convert their cash to Bitcoin. More companies, financial institutions, and governments could also build their own Bitcoin Treasuries. If you expect that trend to continue, then IBIT's still a great buy as the bulls look the other way.







Should you buy stock in iShares Bitcoin Trust right now?

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, BlackRock, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.