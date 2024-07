(RTTNews) - Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) Friday announced a decline in second quarter earnings on reduced revenues.

The quarterly earnings were $8.33 million or $0.32 per share down from $10.48 million or $0.40 per share in the prior. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.54 per share

Revenue for the quarter were $169.51 million, compared to $171.02 million last year.

