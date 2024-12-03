News & Insights

Stocks

Gorilla Technology Welcomes Thomas Sennhauser to Board

December 03, 2024 — 06:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has appointed Thomas Sennhauser, a seasoned technology leader from Intel, to its Board of Directors, marking a strategic move to enhance its innovation and global influence. Sennhauser’s extensive expertise in AI, IoT, and digital transformation aligns with Gorilla’s mission to drive cutting-edge solutions in AI, cybersecurity, and smart city technologies. This appointment comes as Gorilla continues to expand its market presence and impact across various sectors.

For further insights into GRRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRRR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.