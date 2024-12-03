Gorilla Technology Welcomes Thomas Sennhauser to Board

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has released an update.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has appointed Thomas Sennhauser, a seasoned technology leader from Intel, to its Board of Directors, marking a strategic move to enhance its innovation and global influence. Sennhauser’s extensive expertise in AI, IoT, and digital transformation aligns with Gorilla’s mission to drive cutting-edge solutions in AI, cybersecurity, and smart city technologies. This appointment comes as Gorilla continues to expand its market presence and impact across various sectors.

