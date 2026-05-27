Gorilla Technology Group Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) reported first-quarter revenue growth and positive operating cash flow while management sought to frame a large reported operating loss as primarily the result of stock-based compensation and foreign exchange impacts.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Chandan said the quarter marked a transition “from turnaround into scale,” as the company invests in AI infrastructure, GPU deployments, data centers and sovereign compute platforms. He said those investments created “noise on the P&L,” but argued the underlying business showed progress.

The company reported revenue of $28.2 million, up 55% year over year. Net cash from operating activities was $6.6 million, compared with cash used in operating activities of about $10.7 million in the prior-year period. Gorilla ended the quarter with $98.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, which Chandan said was up 373% year over year.

Management Points to Accounting Items Behind Operating Loss

Gorilla reported an operating loss of about $41.1 million. Chandan said the loss was “heavily distorted” by two items: $20.9 million of stock-based compensation and $18.9 million of foreign exchange losses. He said those two items accounted for more than 97% of the reported operating loss, and that excluding them, the company’s underlying operating loss was about $1.2 million.

Chief Financial Officer Bruce Bower similarly said there was a $1.1 million operating loss without the two revaluation items. He said Gorilla holds significant balances in Taiwan dollars, Thai baht and Egyptian pounds, and that geopolitical events in the first quarter contributed to adverse currency movements. Bower said those currencies had stabilized and that, absent significant geopolitical upheaval, the company should return to a “much more positive net income profile.”

Bower also said collections improved during the quarter, with invoices collected from three large customers. He said restricted cash, which had been a large figure a year earlier, had fallen to “almost zero,” and that the company had $13.2 million of debt at quarter-end, leaving it with a strong net cash position.

Guidance Raised as AI Infrastructure Becomes Larger Revenue Driver

Gorilla raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $160 million to $200 million. Bower said the company bases guidance on contracted revenue, not pipeline assumptions, and said timelines were improving relative to the company’s previous low-end forecast of $137 million. He said the second and third quarters were also shaping up with more contracted revenue than originally expected.

In response to an analyst question, Chandan said that at the $200 million revenue level, approximately 60% to 70% would come from the AI data center and digital infrastructure category. He said Gorilla’s traditional security intelligence, network intelligence and smart city businesses remain part of the company, but management is now pursuing a broader opportunity in AI infrastructure.

Chandan said he is personally focused on building a profitable $500 million revenue business next year, while acknowledging that doing so would require execution, discipline, capital and delivery.

Project Timelines Include India, Thailand and Southeast Asia

Management provided updates on several infrastructure projects during the question-and-answer portion of the call.

India: Chandan said the Yotta project has started, with orders placed through Supermicro and its distributor in India. He said the first delivery is expected at the end of July, with first-phase revenue expected to begin in September. A larger second phase is expected to be delivered starting at the end of August, with deliveries continuing monthly through November and related revenue expected in October, November and December.

Chandan said the Yotta project has started, with orders placed through Supermicro and its distributor in India. He said the first delivery is expected at the end of July, with first-phase revenue expected to begin in September. A larger second phase is expected to be delivered starting at the end of August, with deliveries continuing monthly through November and related revenue expected in October, November and December. Thailand: Gorilla is advancing its planned 200-megawatt AI data center campus in Korat. Chandan said the company has acquired strategic land and is working on water and power planning, with build-out expected to begin in the third or fourth quarter. He also said the company is pursuing additional opportunities in Thailand, including Rayong.

Gorilla is advancing its planned 200-megawatt AI data center campus in Korat. Chandan said the company has acquired strategic land and is working on water and power planning, with build-out expected to begin in the third or fourth quarter. He also said the company is pursuing additional opportunities in Thailand, including Rayong. Indonesia: Chandan said Gorilla recently signed co-location capacity with NeutraDC and expects revenue from that capacity to begin in the middle of the third quarter or in the fourth quarter. He said delivery schedules currently point to August or September.

Chandan said Gorilla recently signed co-location capacity with NeutraDC and expects revenue from that capacity to begin in the middle of the third quarter or in the fourth quarter. He said delivery schedules currently point to August or September. Egypt: Chandan said the company has moved into final implementation on its major Egypt project and that all advance payment guarantees associated with the project have been completed and released. He said the project is expected to have a five-year recurring revenue component after completion, which he expects sometime around the middle to third quarter of next year.

Chandan said Gorilla is aiming for 100 to 150 megawatts of AI capacity by the end of this year. Earlier in the call, he said the company has a path toward more than 500 megawatts of AI infrastructure capacity by the end of 2028; later, he described a personal ambition to reach 500 megawatts by the end of 2027.

Capital Plans Center on Project-Level Financing

Management said Gorilla is pursuing financing structures to support its infrastructure expansion while limiting shareholder dilution. Bower said the company has multiple term sheets either received or in documentation and expects the next financing announcement to be when a project-level financing has closed.

Chandan said Gorilla has not relied on dilutive equity to fund the build-out to date. He said the company is working on vendor financing and has received term sheets in the range of approximately $500 million to $1 billion across vendor financing and debt structures. He also cited bank-led and debt financing proposals between $300 million and more than $700 million to $800 million, generally contemplated at the project or special purpose vehicle level rather than at the listed parent.

Chandan said Gorilla is also building Gorilla Capital as a strategic funding platform intended to attract long-duration capital, including pension funds, endowments and institutional investors, for infrastructure assets with seven- to 10-year lives.

Hiring and Product Strategy Remain Part of Expansion

Chandan said Gorilla has added more than 100 employees and more than 200 contractors across delivery, engineering, finance, compliance, operations, commercial functions and procurement. Bower said some contractor costs are reflected as project-level costs, contributing to lower gross margin in the quarter.

Bower said other operating expenses, essentially the company’s SG&A line, were up 16% year over year and a little over $7 million in the first quarter. He said operating expenses would expand in coming quarters, but not as quickly as revenue. He also said higher-margin AI infrastructure revenue should support adjusted EBITDA margin expansion from last year’s roughly $19.5 million of adjusted EBITDA on $101 million of sales.

Management emphasized that Gorilla is not becoming only a data center company. Chandan said the company’s products in security intelligence, network intelligence, SD-WAN, monitoring, managed services and operational systems are intended to differentiate its infrastructure offering from pure-play data center operators.

“Revenue gets attention, but cash earns respect,” Chandan said, adding that cash conversion would remain a key metric as the company scales.

About Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group is a Taiwan‐based provider of video computing and artificial intelligence solutions, offering software and hardware platforms for real‐time video analytics, facial recognition and edge‐computing applications. The company’s core business centers on the development of AI‐driven surveillance technologies that can be deployed in cloud, on-premise or hybrid environments. Gorilla Technology Group’s platforms are designed to process high-volume video data streams for security monitoring, operational optimization and business intelligence.

The company’s flagship offerings include video management systems integrated with smart analytics modules, IoT gateways for edge-level data processing and AI engines for tasks such as people counting, license plate recognition and behavioral analysis.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.