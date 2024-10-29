News & Insights

Stocks

Gorilla Technology Eyes Robust Growth and Market Expansion

October 29, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has released an update.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is projecting robust growth for 2024 and 2025, with revenues expected to reach $72 million and $90 million respectively, driven by major contracts and strategic partnerships in Asia, MENA, and Latin America. The company’s innovative Intelligent Network Director platform aims to capture a substantial share of the $40 billion SD-WAN market, providing further growth potential. Gorilla is also actively pursuing a share repurchase program, believing its current stock price undervalues its strong financial outlook and cash reserves.

For further insights into GRRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRRR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.