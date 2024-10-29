Gorilla Technology Eyes Robust Growth and Market Expansion

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has released an update.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is projecting robust growth for 2024 and 2025, with revenues expected to reach $72 million and $90 million respectively, driven by major contracts and strategic partnerships in Asia, MENA, and Latin America. The company’s innovative Intelligent Network Director platform aims to capture a substantial share of the $40 billion SD-WAN market, providing further growth potential. Gorilla is also actively pursuing a share repurchase program, believing its current stock price undervalues its strong financial outlook and cash reserves.

