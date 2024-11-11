Gordon Haskett wonders if Estee Lauder is new Trian position

Gordon Haskett’s head of event-driven research Don Bilson notes that Trian’s Nelson Peltz is scheduled to speak Wednesday at CNBC’s “Delivering Alpha” conference, a day before the fund’s quarterly holdings will be released. If Trian bought new position before September 30 and “on the hook to disclose that position this week, Wednesday’s presentation offers the perfect chance to make a splash,” the analyst tells investors. Gordon Haskett wonders if Estee Lauder (EL) is a possible new holding for Trian. The stock is now in the $60s and when it was in the $200s 18 months ago, the New York Post reported that Peltz was “snooping around,” according to Gordon Haskett.

