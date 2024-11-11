News & Insights

Stocks

Gordon Haskett wonders if Estee Lauder is new Trian position

November 11, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Gordon Haskett’s head of event-driven research Don Bilson notes that Trian’s Nelson Peltz is scheduled to speak Wednesday at CNBC’s “Delivering Alpha” conference, a day before the fund’s quarterly holdings will be released. If Trian bought new position before September 30 and “on the hook to disclose that position this week, Wednesday’s presentation offers the perfect chance to make a splash,” the analyst tells investors. Gordon Haskett wonders if Estee Lauder (EL) is a possible new holding for Trian. The stock is now in the $60s and when it was in the $200s 18 months ago, the New York Post reported that Peltz was “snooping around,” according to Gordon Haskett.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.