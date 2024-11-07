News & Insights

Stocks

Gordon Haskett sees ‘return to its roots,’ upgrades Five Below to Buy

November 07, 2024 — 01:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom upgraded Five Below (FIVE) to Buy from Hold with a $120 price target Looking back over the past few years, it is “clear to us” that Five Below got complacent and became too preoccupied with its “triple-double” long-term algorithm, its virtual management team structure backfired, and its move to higher price points led to less discipline, the analyst tells investors. However, with the return of co-founder Tom Vellios and COO Ken Bull acting as interim CEO, the firm expects to see Five return to its roots with a heighted focus on offering trend-right products at a compelling value in a fun store experience. In the near-term, the firm’s data checks show trends seem to have bottomed and “are even showing signs of some modest improvement,” the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FIVE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.