GoPro Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - GoPro Inc. (GPRO) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$47.8 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$17.2 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, GoPro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$36.2 million or -$0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.7% to $186.224 million from $241.020 million last year.

GoPro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$47.8 Mln. vs. -$17.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.31 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $186.224 Mln vs. $241.020 Mln last year.

