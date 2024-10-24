Goosehead Insurance price target raised to $109 from $95 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Heleniak raised the firm’s price target on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) to $109 from $95 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported “slight” upside with its Q3 results and its carrier capacity headwinds haven’t completely lifted, but there are some better signs, particularly on the auto side, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Client retention has also stabilized in Q3 and Goosehead has just onboarded its largest corporate agent class in recent months, the firm added.

