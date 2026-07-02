GOOGL's AI Cloud Strategy Gets a Boost From Jack Henry: What's Ahead?

Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud business is rapidly becoming one of the most important drivers of unlocking future growth, profitability and shareholder value. The recently announced expanded partnership with Jack Henry JKHY strengthens Google Cloud’s position in the fast-growing financial services AI market by expanding adoption of its enterprise AI and cybersecurity offerings among community banks and credit unions. The collaboration builds on the companies’ 2022 relationship and allows Jack Henry to use Google Cloud’s Agentic Defense portfolio, Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Mandiant Consulting to develop a proprietary AI-powered security platform tailored for highly regulated financial institutions.



The deal aligns with Alphabet’s broader cloud strategy outlined in its latest earnings. Management highlighted that enterprise AI solutions have become Google Cloud’s primary growth driver, with Cloud revenues surging 63% year over year to more than $20 billion and backlog exceeding $460 billion. Alphabet has emphasized that the newly launched Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform enables customers to build, orchestrate and govern AI agents securely, while its Agentic Defense offerings are seeing strong demand as enterprises seek protection against AI-driven cyber threats. The Jack Henry partnership validates this strategy by showcasing a real-world deployment that combines AI infrastructure, enterprise AI software and cybersecurity into a single industry-specific solution.



Jack Henry plans to deploy Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to improve customer support, automate administrative tasks, enhance analytics and reporting, and streamline operations, with early users reporting productivity gains of up to 70%. This expands Google Cloud’s AI consumption across multiple workflows rather than a single application, creating opportunities for higher cloud usage and deeper customer relationships. As financial institutions accelerate AI adoption while demanding secure, compliant deployments, the partnership reinforces Alphabet’s competitive position in enterprise AI and supports continued momentum for Google Cloud's rapidly growing AI business.



Google Cloud is benefiting from Alphabet’s years of investments in AI infrastructure, custom silicon and enterprise software that are beginning to translate into substantial financial returns. Importantly, cloud growth significantly outpaced Alphabet's overall revenue growth of 22%, highlighting Cloud's increasing importance within the company's portfolio. Google Cloud now accounts for roughly 18% of Alphabet's total revenues, up from about 14% a year ago. Alphabet disclosed that the strong backlog has been driven by strong demand for enterprise AI offerings and new Tensor Processing Units (TPU)-related agreements. More than half of this backlog is expected to convert into revenues over the next 24 months. This provides investors with significant visibility into future growth and suggests that demand continues to exceed available capacity.

GOOGL Faces Tough Competition in Cloud Domain

Alphabet is facing stiff competition from the likes of Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN. According to Synergy Research Group’s first-quarter 2026 data, Amazon maintained a strong lead in the market, though Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google continued to achieve substantially higher growth rates. Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet’s market share were roughly 28%, 21% and 14%, respectively.



Amazon generates substantial profits from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where first-quarter 2026 sales increased 28% year over year to $37.6 billion and operating income rose to $14.2 billion from $11.5 billion. AWS now has an annualized revenue run rate of $150 billion, adding $2 billion sequentially, the largest fourth-quarter to first-quarter increase in AWS history.



Microsoft capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud demand has been propelling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth. Azure growth guidance projects fourth quarter fiscal 2026 growth of 39-40% at constant currency, suggesting demand saturation, with customer demand exceeding available capacity.

GOOGL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Alphabet shares have climbed 15.4% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 18.2%.

GOOGL Stock Lags Sector



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The GOOGL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 9.38X compared with the broader sector’s 6.62X. Alphabet has a Value Score of D.

GOOGL Valuation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $14.30 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, suggesting 32.3% growth from 2025’s reported figure.



Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Alphabet currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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