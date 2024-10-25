News & Insights

Stocks

Google to unveil next Gemini AI model in December, Verge reports

October 25, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google intends to unveil its next Gemini AI model in December, around the same time that Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI is reportedly eying the release of its next flagship AI model, The Verge’s Alex Heath reports, citing sources familiar with the plan. As the two companies continue their competition in the space, xAI, Meta (META), and Anthropic are all also preparing to debut their next AI models, the author notes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL
META
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.