Google to unveil next Gemini AI model in December, Verge reports

Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google intends to unveil its next Gemini AI model in December, around the same time that Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI is reportedly eying the release of its next flagship AI model, The Verge’s Alex Heath reports, citing sources familiar with the plan. As the two companies continue their competition in the space, xAI, Meta (META), and Anthropic are all also preparing to debut their next AI models, the author notes.

