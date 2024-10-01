News & Insights

Google Rolls Out Gemini Live For Android Users For Free

October 01, 2024

(RTTNews) - Google announced that Gemini Live, initially launched at the Pixel 9 event, will now be available for all Android users for free.

"We're starting to roll out Gemini Live in English to more people using the Android app, free of charge. Go Live to talk things out with Gemini, explore a new topic, or brainstorm ideas. Keep an eye out for Gemini Live in the Gemini app," the company posted on X/Twitter.

Gemini Live is a voice conversation feature for the tech giant's AI chatbot, enabling users to have more natural conversations with Gemini, including pauses and filler words. It has context retention, meaning it will remember previous interactions to make the conversations more meaningful and less robotic.

Each conversation will also feature a text transcript that shows the user's prompts and Gemini's responses.

The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)-owned company added that Gemini Live now supports ten new voices.

Earlier, Gemini Live was limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers only. However, it was gradually rolled out to a subset of Android users in September.

