Google proposes adjustments to Search in EU to comply with DMA, Reuters reports

November 27, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Google has proposed adjustments to Search in the EU to comply with the DMA, including removing the map showing hotel locations and results in Germany, Belgium, and Estonia, Reuters’ Foo Yun Chee reports. “We think the latest proposal is the right way to balance the difficult trade-offs that the DMA involves,” Google’s legal director, Oliver Bethell, said. The European Commission is currently assessing Google’s compliance proposals, according to the report.

