Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Faces App Store Reform After Antitrust Verdict

Google’s (GOOGL) app store practices are facing serious scrutiny after a recent court ruling. A U.S. judge has ordered Alphabet’s Google to overhaul its Android app distribution, marking a key moment in the antitrust case filed by Epic Games. This decision reflects the growing friction between tech giants and regulatory authorities.

Judge Orders Reforms to Google’s App Distribution

On August 14, U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco laid down the law for Google, signaling his intent to enforce reforms that will reshape how Android users download and install apps. According to Reuters, Judge Donato is set to issue a ruling that will mandate Google to allow more flexibility for users and developers in app distribution. This move comes after a jury found Google guilty of monopolistic practices related to app distribution and payments, a verdict that Epic Games celebrated.

“You’re going to end up paying something to make the world right after having been found to be a monopolist,” Donato remarked, emphasizing the need for Google to adjust its practices to promote fair competition. The ruling aims to open the gates for competitors by reducing Google’s control over app distribution and in-app payments.

Antitrust Case Details and Epic’s Demands

Epic Games, known for its blockbuster game “Fortnite,” argued that Google has stifled competition by monopolizing how apps are distributed and monetized on Android devices. The lawsuit, which concluded with a December 2023 jury verdict in Epic’s favor, sought reforms including easier access to third-party app stores and restrictions on Google’s automatic installation of its Play Store.

Google, on the other hand, contends that Epic’s proposals are impractical and could jeopardize consumer security and privacy. Google’s lawyer, Glenn Pomerantz, argued that forcing Google to host rival app stores would hinder competition rather than enhance it.

Ongoing Legal Challenges for Google

This isn’t Google’s only legal battle. The company is also facing scrutiny in a separate lawsuit concerning its dominance in web search. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta recently ruled against Google in a case brought by the U.S. Justice Department, accusing the tech giant of illegally monopolizing the search engine market. Mehta has scheduled a hearing on September 6 to discuss potential remedies for this case.

Is GOOGL Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts remain bullish about GOOGL stock, with a consensus Strong Buy rating based on 13 Buys and three Holds. Over the past year, GOOGL has increased by more than 20%, and the average GOOGL price target of $40.62 implies an upside potential of 49.7% from current levels.

