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Google Introduces AI-Enhanced Search Features At I/O 2026

May 20, 2026 — 06:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - At Google I/O 2026, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) rolled out a bold range of AI enhancements for its Search engine, showcasing more advanced AI models, self-sufficient search agents, and tailored mini apps meant to tackle complex tasks.

The company shared that its AI Mode now caters to over a billion monthly users, with the number of queries more than doubling every quarter since it launched. Starting now, Google is upgrading AI Mode worldwide with Gemini 3.5 Flash, which will be the default model in Search.

In addition, Google revealed a completely revamped AI-powered Search box, which is the most significant redesign of the interface in over 25 years. The updated search experience lets you work with text, images, files, videos, and browser tabs, and it also supports conversational follow-up questions.

This summer, Google plans to introduce "Search agents" that will keep a constant watch on the web, offering updates on areas like apartment listings,financial news and sports.

They're also expanding booking features and rolling out agentic coding tools that let you create custom dashboards and interactive tools straight from Search.

Moreover, Google is extending its Personal Intelligence feature to almost 200 countries, enabling users to link their Gmail, Google Photos, and, soon enough, Google Calendar for a more personalized search experience.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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