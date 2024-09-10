Google Faces More Legal Battles After Losing $2.7 Billion EU Antitrust Appeal

Google (GOOG) has lost its appeal against a $2.7 billion fine imposed by European Union (EU) antitrust regulators for anti-competitive practices related to its price comparison shopping service. The European Commission had fined Google in 2017 for using its dominant position in search to give an unfair advantage to its own shopping service over smaller European competitors. The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) upheld the decision, marking a significant setback for the tech giant.





This ruling is part of a broader regulatory push by the EU, which has fined Google a total of €8.25 billion over the past decade for various anti-competitive practices. Google is currently appealing two other rulings related to its Android mobile operating system and AdSense advertising service, as well as fighting new antitrust charges that could lead to the sale of parts of its adtech business. The CJEU judges emphasized that the abuse of a dominant position, rather than the dominance itself, was the key issue in their ruling.





This latest ruling underscores the EU’s determination to rein in the dominance of Big Tech firms like Google. While Google has faced numerous fines over the years, this $2.7 billion penalty represents one of the most significant blows to the company in its legal battle with European regulators. As Google continues to fight additional cases, including those involving Android and its advertising services, the outcomes could lead to even more profound changes for the company’s operations in Europe.The regulatory pressure on Google reflects broader efforts by the EU to assert its authority over global tech companies, ensuring fair competition and protecting consumer interests. With further rulings on the horizon, Google’s ability to navigate these challenges will be critical to its continued success in the region.

