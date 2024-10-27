News & Insights

Google to develop AI that takes over computers, The Information

October 27, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

Google is developing artificial intelligence that takes over a person’s web browser to complete tasks such as gathering research, purchasing a product or booking a flight, The Information’s Erin Woo reports, citing three people familiar with the matter. Google plans to preview the product, also known as a computer-using agent, as early as December alongside the release of its next flagship Gemini large language model, which would help power the product, two of the people said.

Read More on GOOG:

