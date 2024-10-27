Google to develop AI that takes over computers, The Information

Google is developing artificial intelligence that takes over a person’s web browser to complete tasks such as gathering research, purchasing a product or booking a flight, The Information’s Erin Woo reports, citing three people familiar with the matter. Google plans to preview the product, also known as a computer-using agent, as early as December alongside the release of its next flagship Gemini large language model, which would help power the product, two of the people said.

